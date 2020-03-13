iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $55.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

