iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. 14,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.