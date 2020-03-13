iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,031. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.