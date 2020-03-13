iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

EWA stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

