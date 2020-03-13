iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Mariner LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $196,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 14,308,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,684,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

