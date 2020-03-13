iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,920. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

