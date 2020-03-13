Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRM. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

