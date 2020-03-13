J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah Acquires 13,354 Shares

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. 1,104,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,441. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.