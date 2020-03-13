Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Cfra

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,037. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Jabil has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,341 shares of company stock worth $4,669,657. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 93,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,691,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 330,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

