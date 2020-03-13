James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO J Adam Abram Buys 15,000 Shares

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 195,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

