JD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,903.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $714,935.51 and $6,903.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.02172993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 486.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026336 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,536,883 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

