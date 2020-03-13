Jefferies Financial Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $370.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.60.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $50.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.50. 8,922,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. Adobe has a 12-month low of $252.03 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.