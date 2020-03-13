Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to “Hold”

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

