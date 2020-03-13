Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 45,737 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

