Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.