Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.11% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

UMPQ opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

