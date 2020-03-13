Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 175,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 7,256,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,444. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

