JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by UBS Group

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,792. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

