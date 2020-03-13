JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to “Overweight”

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 494,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,740. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

