Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $13.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

