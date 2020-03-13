KeyCorp Upgrades American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) to “Overweight”

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,702. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

