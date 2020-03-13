Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,266. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.07. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

