KickCoin One Day Volume Reaches $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.02062773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00189685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 231.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023370 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, CoinBene, Bibox, Exmo, YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

