Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 56.3% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,587.14 and approximately $147.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003263 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

