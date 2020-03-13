Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of KNX opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

