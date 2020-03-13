Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Koppers worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 78,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $13.04 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $319.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.