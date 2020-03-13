Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 76.7% in February

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 296,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $319.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.42. Koppers has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Koppers by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

