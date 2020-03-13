Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE KRO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

