KZ Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,018.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $81,716.33 and approximately $7,018.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007627 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

