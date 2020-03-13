Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,344,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded up $15.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.00. 155,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,214. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $136.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

