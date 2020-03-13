Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LBAI stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

