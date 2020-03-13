Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.41 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 57.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $52.41 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.02217843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00198095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 304.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026299 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,698,068 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.