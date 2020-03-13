Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

TSE LB opened at C$28.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$27.70 and a 12 month high of C$46.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

