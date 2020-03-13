Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.02).

LTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Learning Technologies Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.45.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

