Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,298 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 221,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.36. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

