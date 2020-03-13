Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 28,343 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,518 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

NYSE HAL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

