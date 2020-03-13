Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 8,475 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

