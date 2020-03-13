Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $74.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

