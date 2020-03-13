Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,502 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.18% of TEGNA worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after acquiring an additional 957,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

