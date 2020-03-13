Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 328,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,046,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,795 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 116,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

