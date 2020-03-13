Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $89.92 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

