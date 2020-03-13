Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.