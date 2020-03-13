Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.