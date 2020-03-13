Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $105,394,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,911,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,221 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

