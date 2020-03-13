Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,865,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,806,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,372,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

