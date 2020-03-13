Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up about 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.09% of Loews worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,752,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,358 shares of company stock worth $1,940,908 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L opened at $33.19 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

