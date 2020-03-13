Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,824 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.41% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

