Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 106,357 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,357 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.12% of People’s United Financial worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.