Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

