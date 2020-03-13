Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $97.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 461.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.92.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.